Kildare region far too dependent on car journeys says business group

The Mid East Kildare and Dublin regions are “far too dependent on cars for most of its journeys,” the business group, IBEC, has said.

Ahead of its Regional Insights Series taking place online this Thursday, December 10, Ibec Senior Policy Executive, Aidan Sweeney, said the commuting ‘experience’ will play a key factor in encouraging people back into the workplace post Covid but this will have a knock-on impact on a commuter’s preferred mode of transport, or whether to continue to work remotely. “However, the Dublin & Mid-East region is far too car dependent for most of its journeys. Investment is needed to provide increased public transport and other active travel options, such as cycling and walking, for commutes.”

Mr Sweeney said the rapid acceleration of remote working that we have experienced since the onset of the Covid crisis “will present challenges to encouraging reverse commuting in attracting people into the urban centres from home after work to engage in the experience and night-time economy.”

Mr Sweeney said the immediate focus is on getting people back to work, bringing vibrancy back into commercial districts, offices and towns to ensure the economic activity needed to reduce long term scarring in our society. “The post-pandemic economic fate of the towns and cities of Ireland cannot be left to chance. It must be planned for and invested in.”

Gas Networks Ireland and Vodafone are supporting the IBEC event.