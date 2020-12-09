LATEST: 50-bed hotel being built near Naas

Kildare County Council has granted permission to Kildare Hotel Opportunities Limited for the construction of a new 3-storey 50 bedroom hotel on the site of Goffs Bloodstock Sales, Greenhills, Kill.

According to Construction Information Services database, the project has an estimated construction value of €6.5m.

The 3,000 metre development will be built on a 3.4 hectare site.

The development off the N7 will include a hotel restaurant and bar, with a separate single-storey events space.

The project is being co-promoted by Kildare Hotel Opportunities Limited based in Tullamore and Robert J Goff of Goffs.

The hotel will include the provision of bedroom balconies to the southwest.

The development will include landscaped areas, an access road, 60 carparking spaces, bicycle parking and bus parking.

Access to the proposed development is provided via the existing access serving the site off the adjoining public road.