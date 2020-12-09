Local performers and artists join forces for film by Naas Access and Disability Group

Four local Naas performers have worked together to highlight life in lockdown for people with disability.

The short monologue film for Naas Access and Disability Group was produced and filmed by Naas man Shay O’Donoghue and performed by Tom McGrath.

It shines a light on what access and amenities mean to people with disability.

It was written and directed by local playwright Tom Noone while Tom’s cousin the well known musician Pete Kavanagh has provided the backing track HOLD ON.

The project allowed all involved to put their crafts and talents to use during lockdown abs for a very good cause.

The film is called OUR SPACE and has been very well received by disability groups and the wider public.