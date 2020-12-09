Athy band holding live online concert to raise funds for homeless services

Rockabilly Rebels are planning a concert on Facebook Live on December 19 to raise funds for local homeless services.

The band from the Athy area mainly play rebel, folk and ballad music.

The band said: "We have decided to host a Facebook live Christmas Special, due to COVID-19 we are going to stream the event live to the Rockabilly Rebels Facebook page.

"We have lots of performances by local musicians of all ages.

"This event will be in aid of two local charities - Athy/Monasterevin Supporting The Homeless and The Eating Place Athy.

All donations are welcomed and appreciated.

