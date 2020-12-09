Arrest of man convicted for online offences involving minors following US conviction warrant

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) yesterday, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, arrested a male in his 40s on foot of a conviction warrant issued by the United States.

The warrant was issued following the man’s conviction for offences committed online involving minors, said the Garda Press Office.

Speaking today Detective Superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said: "This significant arrest coordinated by detectives attached to Organised and Serious Crime in partnership with USA authorities represents our ongoing commitment to ensuring persons wanted on foot of International arrest warrants are brought to justice”

The arrested man appeared before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ), yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear before the CCJ again on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

