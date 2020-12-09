Four Kildare primary schools get Science Foundation awards

Four Kildare primary schools, in Naas, Celbridge and Kilcock have received a Science Foundation Ireland award.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, today announced that Kildare primary schools that have received a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Discover Primary Science and Maths Award (DPSM).

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The recipient schools from Kildare are: S N Rath Mór, Naas, Scoil Chóca Naofa, Kilcock, North Kildare Educate Together, Celbridge, and Naas Community National School

The Department said the awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their curriculum. The closing date for digital submissions was extended to September 2020 to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and teachers were congratulated for continuing to inspire students and adapt to remote learning environments.

Commenting on the awards, Minister Harris sent his congratulations to all the students receiving an SFI Discover Primary Science & Maths Award in Kildare.

Commenting on the SFI DPSM Awards, Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society at Science Foundation Ireland, said it is committed to making STEM accessible to all and supporting our young people to embrace the 21st century skills needed for their futures.

Over 150 classrooms joined the virtual online close to the awards on November 20.

Science Foundation Ireland, in conjunction with the European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO), offers free continuous professional development (CPD) in STEM for primary school teachers.

Registration for the 2020/2021 Awards and the DPSM/ESERO CPD is now open. For more information about the DPSM programme, the Awards and CPD, visit www.primaryscience.ie or contact the team on primaryscience@sfi.ie.