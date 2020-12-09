Agreement reach on public walking access to private K Club in Kildare

Management at Straffan’s K Club have confirmed that for health and safety, security and insurance purposes, it will be charging €100 for special passes to users of the private grounds.

There had been discontent when it emerged that the K Club, which came into new ownership relatively recently, planned to charge for a Family Access Pass.

The K Club said the decision to issue the Family Access Pass, of which only 300 will be allocated, has arisen due to the scale in growth of pedestrian and cyclist traffic on resort grounds at The K Club this year. “Everyone agreed that measures needed to be taken to manage that traffic from a health and safety perspective, from an insurance perspective and for the welfare of the local community accessing the resort, as well as resort residents, members and guests. It was acknowledged that it was not just locals who used the facility during lockdown and a small minority unfortunately did abuse this privilege.”

Walking has become very popular at north Kildare venues this year due to Covid with the State owned, Castletown House, and the privately owned Carton, regularly used by the public.

Following its announcement about restricted access, the K Club was contacted by locals, which led to last Friday’s meeting.

The Club said community representatives requested that all households in the catchment area of Straffan, as previously defined by Straffan Development Association, should receive a Family Access Pass and that this should be given free of charge. Councillors suggested that the price should be on a reducing scale and community representatives suggested that if not negotiable, then the term of the pass should perhaps be of a two-year duration.

But the Club management said that for health and safety, security and insurance purposes, the maximum number of passes available is set at 300 per annum and the price of €100 was not negotiable. But retired pass holders will not have to pay.

The income from the passes will go to a community fund, it has been agreed.

The meeting was described as constructive by Cllr Angela Feeeny, who, along Cllr Tim Durkan, was among the attendees.

Members of the Country Club, Straffan Golf Club and K Spa will not require a Family Access Pass so all 300 will be for allocation via an online application.

Following the meeting on December 4, the K Club thanked local community representatives and the two local county councillors who met with them. They said a healthy and constructive dialogue with engagement from all parties was had. “The K Club said it is an integral part of the community. “There is a passionate and interwoven relationship between members of the community and the resort.”

The club said that the support of locals for the takeaway facility at Legends Restaurant, The K Thai and the Straffan Inn during the pandemic “has been noted and is appreciated by the management of The K Club.”

On the other side, the K Club donated hampers to over 65s in the community at the start of the pandemic and the club was used as a facility for HSE staff.

It said the new owner, Michael Fetherston, and his family “now live in the community and fully intend on remaining here for years to come.” His commitment to the village and the community is unwavering. The decision to issue the Family Access Pass was taken to better protect everyone on the resort and the resort itself.”

It will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Community representatives will assist with this process where necessary.

Parking on the K Club grounds by visitors will not be allowed.

Attendees at the meeting were Rose Donovan, local representative, Joe McBride, local representative, Allan Shine, CEO Kildare Chamber Cllr Angela Feeney, Cllr Tim Durkan Paul Heery, CEO & GM, The K Club and John Costelloe, Director of Sales & Marketing

Cllr Angela Feeney said it was a "very positive and productive" meeting with everyone present trying to balance both sides, as both are very valid. She said there has always been goodwill between the hotel and the local community. “We made good headway and brokered a good outcome. Senior citizens will have free admission, as will visitors with accessibility issues.”

Cllr Feeney said the management are also considering reducing the annual fee for subsequent years or €100 for two years as opposed to the initial suggested one year.

She suggested establishing a forum for communication between the local community and the resort and the management agreed that this was a good suggestion that they welcomed.