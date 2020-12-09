BREAKING: Three men arrested after house is searched in Curragh area

Three men were arrested in the Ballysax area of the Curragh after a house was searched by gardaí.

Drugs and counterfeit cash was seized by officers during the operation at around 4pm.

Up to half a dozen marked and unmarked Garda vehicles were involved.

The arrested men were taken to garda stations in Newbridge and Kildare where two were later released without charge.

The third man will appear before Naas District Court tomorrow.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí arrested three males earlier today following the search of a house in the Ballysax area of Newbridge.

"A small quantity of drugs and counterfeit money was discovered on the premises.

"The three arrested males were taken to Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations where they were held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"Two of the arrested men have since been released from custody and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

"The third man is remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Naas District Court tomorrow morning."