Plans for new Kildare indoor dressage arena

Plans for a new indoor dressage arena are due to be lodged soon by M+P Equine Partnership.

The proposed development involves the demolition of an existing two storey stable block, office block and hay barn to may way for the new arena and warm up lunging ring. The plans for the site at Friarstown and Blackmillershill, the Curragh include a new dungstead, effluent holding tank and associated works.

The plans are due to be submitted to Kildare County Council in the coming weeks.