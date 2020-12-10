Question of income falls at Maynooth University

Maynooth University has declined to say anything specific about the current state of its finances following reports of income drops in its sector.

On December 3, the Irish Times reported that universities in Ireland were due to run a combined deficit of over €100 million this year to what was described as a “devastating” drop in commercial income and vacant student accommodation.

In the light of the report, we asked Maynooth University to comment on its own situation.

All it would say is that the financial statements are being prepared for audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General and are due to be approved by the MU Governing Authority on March 26, next.

Our question arose in the context of The Irish Universities Association (IUA) telling the Oireachtas Education committee last week that emergency funding will be needed next year to cover “unavoidable losses” in the sector.

The IUA said ancillary and commercial revenues have been devastated by Covid 19 and will likely remain that way for much of next year.

It said average student occupancy rates across all universities are down to 65% of their previous level.

It also said the interruption of research work could mean a combined loss across the sector of €102 million.

In its last financial year ending September 30, 2019, MU’s largest source of income was €73.5m in student fees.

It got €26.4m in State grants.

Income from research grants and contracts was €28 million.

An “Other income” item amounted to €13.2 million.

This includes €5.47m from residences, €997,000 in “rents and concessions” and €6.7m from other sources.

Previously we reported that average rent on MU campus is €588 per month and that it had put a cap on rent rises.

MU has borrowed €76.8m over twenty years from the European Investment Bank for capital projects in the university.

Of that, €50m was drawn down during the year 2015/16 and €26.8m was drawn down in 2016/17.

The average interest rate on this loan is 1.584% and total interest and other charges incurred in the year totalled €1.248m.