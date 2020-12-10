Car seized by Naas gardai

No driving licence, tax, no insurance

Gardai in Naas have seized a car after its driver was found to have no driving licence, no insurance and no tax.  

The Roads Policing department in Naas were conducting a checkpoint as part of their Christmas campaign when they seized the vehicle.

Court proceedings are to follow. 