Books of evidence served in alleged Naas garage fraud

Books of evidence have been served against two men in an alleged fraud case at Naas District Court on December 2.

The two have been charged in connection with an alleged €152,000 fraud at a Naas garage.

John Mulligan, 51, whose address was given as Granary House, Newtown, Eadestown and Kenneth Smullen, 40, whose address given as Corkeragh, Donadea,, are being prosecuted for an alleged 145 and 32 breaches respectively of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act on dates between January 2015 and July 2017.

Det Gda Wayne Kelly previously gave evidence of arresting Kenneth Smullen who replied “not guilty” to all allegations. He said he had worked for Joe Mallon Motors, Naas.

Det Gda Kelly alleged the amount involved is €152,517 involving both.

He said both worked for the same company and the case related to an alleged 62 transactions.

He said it would be alleged that cars traded in were not recorded on documents and were sold privately by the accused.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told both that if an alibi forms any part of their defence they must provide details of this to the prosecution authorities in advance of any trial.

Solicitor Matt Byrne said that Mr Mulligan is strenuously denying the allegations.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that point had been made a number of times and both men are presumed innocent.

Det Gda Kelly gave evidence of serving the books on both men.

At the request of Sgt Jim Kelly, the judge sent the pair forward for trial to the next sitting of Naas Circuit Court, which starts on January 12, 2021.