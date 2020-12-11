Find out what the weather has in store for us in Kildare this weekend

Today will bring a mix of showers and sunny spells according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster says that it will be a mainly dry morning with bright spells but more persistent showers will spread through the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees.

It's expected to be mainly dry tonight with isolated showers and long clear spells. Temperatures are expected to drop to between 1 and 3 degrees with some patches of grass frost.

Tomorrow, Saturday will be dry with with long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

"Persistent and at times heavy rain will arrive in the southwest early Saturday night and slowly spread northeastwards to all areas as winds strengthen. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees, occurring early in the night and becoming much milder with the progression of rain. Southwest winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty," says Met Eireann.

Sunday will be a showery day with rain lingering in the eastern half of the country on Sunday morning.

Brighter conditions are expected to extend nationwide during the afternoon, but some showers will be heavy. Temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees are forecasted. Further showers are expected overnight with temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.