Green light for 28 new Monasterevin homes

The go ahead has been given for the construction of 28 new homes in Monasterevin.

Brook Advantage Limited have been given planning permission for 20 two-storey semi-detached dwellings and eight terraced houses on sites at The Hawthorns, Old Grange Wood.

Permission was previously granted for 28 dwellings but is out of date. Approval was given to the new application on December 8 with 37 planning conditions. The developer is required to pay over €152,000 in development levies.