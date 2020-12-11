Higher average numbers live in Kildare subsidised rent households

OVER 3,000 Kildare households availed of subsidised rent benefits on the night of the Census in 2016, a new report has shown.

The average number of people living in those households was among the highest in the State.

The new Central Statistics Office (CSO) report, “Tenure and Households in Ireland, 2016 – 2019,” examines recent social and economic conditions in Ireland with a focus on households.

Among the figures it looks at are households who received subsidised rent benefits on Census night (24 April, 2016) ie. a Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) on or where at least one member of the household received rent supplement payment for at least 12 months and they were in receipt of this on Census night.

It found that there were 10,396 people in 3,237 subsidized rent households in Kildare and they had an average age of 25.

The survey showed that the average number of people in those households in Kildare was 3.2 people, which among the highest in the State.

Nationally on Census night, there were 13,269 private permanent households receiving HAP and 54,693 private permanent households where at least one person was in receipt of Rent Supplement.

When the CSO matched these records to the Census data, and accounted for any overlap between HAP and Rent Supplement, it found 63,266 unique households covering 183,812 people were linked to a household record in Census 2016.

Almost half (49%) of these households were located in seven local authority areas: Dublin city, fingal, Cork county, South Dublin, Kildare and Limerick city and county

Last month we reported CSO figures that found that the number of families availing of the HAP in Kildare increased by over 70% between 2017 and 2019. There were 2,610 families receiving HAP payments in 2019, compared to 1,510 in 2017, a rise of 73% or an extra 1,100 families.

Around 61% of people receiving HAP payments in Kildare in 2018 were employed, compared to 53% for the State as a whole.