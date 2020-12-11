Charity racing calendar features thrills and spills of the year at racecourses

Naas jockey Seamie Heffernan after winning the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse features as one of the photographs in the Irish Injured Jockeys 2021 calendars and Christmas cards.

Seamie Heffernan all smiles behind the mask. Santiago and Seamie Heffernan after winning the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. Photo by carolinenorris.ie

The mementos are available to purchase through their charity partners TRI equestrian – www.triequestrian.ie or in their stores at the Curragh or the Meadows Equestrian Centre in Lurgan.

The calendars are €15 and a pack of 10 Christmas cards are €12. All proceeds from sales will go directly to the charity. Calendars and cards are also available to purchase from the Irish Injured Jockeys office on 045 533011.

The unique calendar showcases 12 iconic action shots from another fantastic racing year and each month features one of the numerous Irish Injured Jockeys benefactors. The Christmas cards depict ‘Stable Stars’ by renowned equine artist Peter Curling.

Ruby Walsh, Irish Injured Jockeys Chairman, said: “After a break for a few years, we are delighted to present our calendars and Christmas cards. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone but by buying an Irish Injured Jockeys calendar or Christmas cards, you will make a big difference to the support programmes we have in place for my weigh-room colleagues.

“Huge thanks go to Peter Curling and the racing photographers who have kindly donated artwork and 12 stunning photographs which illustrate our wonderful sport so beautifully – I’m still struggling to pick my favourite.

"Thanks also to our charity partner TRI equestrian for their help with sales distribution. May I take this opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Christmas and a memorable, safe year of racing for us all in 2021, especially to our fantastic supporters and patrons.”

2021 Irish Injured Jockeys calendar photographs

January: ‘Living Legends’ at the Irish National Stud – Rite of Passage, Beef or Salmon, Hardy Eustace, Kicking King, Hurricane Fly;

February: ‘Two of racing’s favourite ladies’ – Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle;

March: Saint Roi gives Barry Geraghty his last Cheltenham winner in 2020;

April: Al Boum Photo and Paul Townend win their first Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2019;

May: ‘Here come the girls’ – lady riders Maxine O’Sullivan, Katie O’Farrell, Lisa O’Neill, Aine O’Connor, Sheila Ahern, Sarah Kavanagh and Joanna Walton walking the course before the Fairyhouse Ladies Hurdle 2020;

June: ‘Seamie all smiles behind the mask’ – Santiago and Seamie Heffernan after winning the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh Racecourse;

July: ‘Big day for the amateur riders at the Galway Festival’ – Great White Shark and Jody Townend win the 2019 Connacht Hotel Qualified Riders Handicap;

August: ‘On the beach’ – Ten runners race away from the start at Laytown strand;

September: ‘Well done lad’ – Mikey Fogarty on Castlebawn West and Robbie Power on Easy Game congratulates Faugheen and Paul Townend after winning the Grade 1 Flogas Novice Chase at Leopardstown;

October: ‘All in a day’s work’ – Sean Flanagan and Tout Est Permis, Patrick Mullins, Shane Foley, Mark Enright, Davy Russell, Helen Mooney and Augher Castle braving the muddy elements;

November: Dual Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll winning the Cheltenham Cross Country under Keith Donoghue;

December: Sixshooter saddling up as the snow hits Leopardstown Racecourse.



Irish Injured Jockeys



Irish Injured Jockeys provides help for all jockeys, from those who have suffered serious injury to those who may need counselling, advice or help in finding secondary careers.

The aim aim is to make a real difference to the lives and welfare of jockeys’ past and present and their families by using funds donated by the public and the horse racing industry to achieve these goals and make a real difference to riders’ lives.

Given the nature of horse racing and the risks faced by riders every day and the relatively short career span, it is essential that this vehicle is in place to raise funds and awareness on a consistent basis.