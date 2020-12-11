Kildare animal development case going to Bord Pleanala

Residents in the Baybush area of Straffan have lodged an appeal against Kildare County Council’s decision to grant planning permission to retain an animal welfare business, Woofys.

Both neighbours and the applicant, himself, Anthony Travers, have appealed the council decision to grant permission on November 6, last.

The appeal was lodged on November 26.

The permission was to retain a number of developments including a horse shelter canopy, the continued established use of dog kennels and cattery; the retention of single storey building for the purposes of dog kennels and cattery including outdoor play area, timber fencing and dog run with boundary fence and the retention of a sign, Woofys, at the roadside.

Among the conditions in the council’s planning permission is a request for a development contribution of €19,477, which Mr Travers is appealing.

Another condition is that the dogs must not be out in the open between 21.00 and 07.00.

The council has granted only a temporary permission for five years and Mr Travers will have to apply for full permissions after that. Mr Travers is appealing this condition as well.

Another council condition is that he makes the Woofys sign smaller.

The council planning file says that Mr Travers took over the property, which is close to the Geraldine Inn on the Clane-Celbridge road, in 2006

Neighbours say the number of animals, including dogs and cats, grew, but there was no planning permission for the business.

Their concern is over noise levels and they have said their complaints have been ignored.

They say that dogs have been barking for a few years but the parking has got worse.

There is also concern over among neighbours over the implementation of noise mitigation conditions required of Mr Travers, including sound proofing.

The council files say that Mr Travers has been a small animal enthusiast from an early age. He once worked with a local lady who used to run a dog business at Ovidstown Cross, which supported garda dogs.

His case will be that the dogs are walked three times a day to expend their energy, hence reducing barking noise.