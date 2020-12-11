Warning that lint in clothes dryers can cause fires

Householders have been advised to empty the lint filter on a clothes dryer after each use to prevent a fire hazard.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Lint from your clothes is flammable."

The Fire Brigade posted a photo on their Twitter account of the aftermath of a fire in a clothes dryer.

Fire officers added: "If you have a condensing dryer, empty the water bottle after each use.

"Water and electrics do not mix.

"Check on the machine manufacture' website for recalls or repairs."