Warning that lint in clothes dryers can cause fires
Householders have been advised to empty the lint filter on a clothes dryer after each use to prevent a fire hazard.
Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Lint from your clothes is flammable."
The Fire Brigade posted a photo on their Twitter account of the aftermath of a fire in a clothes dryer.
Fire officers added: "If you have a condensing dryer, empty the water bottle after each use.
"Water and electrics do not mix.
"Check on the machine manufacture' website for recalls or repairs."
