Kildare Gardaí patrol rail stations and trains to target suspected drug dealers

Garda Brian Carroll, Lennie Donlon and Kevin Duff were conducting patrols on the Dublin/Portlaoise train line on Friday with staff from Iarnród Eireann.

Kildare gardaí said the focus of the patrols are "to prevent anti social behaviour and to prevent and detect drug dealing and drug transportation."

Gardaí regularly patrol public transport and maintain a visible presence on the rail network across the Division.

Officers engage with with transport operators and passengers to ensure a safe travelling environment.