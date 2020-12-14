Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, December 14

The death has occurred of Breandán de Róiste

Leixlip, Kildare

de Róiste (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) December 11th 2020, after a long illness, Breandán, deeply regretted by his loving wife Máire (Molloy), his devoted daughters Muireann and Caitríona and their partners Emmett and Colm, his granddaughters Róisín and Éadaoin, his brother Paddy Roche (Malahide) and his family, and the family of his late sister Áine (Bray) and other relatives and friends. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below.

Breandán’s funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Tuesday (Dec 15th) at 11.00am: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul, Leixlip.

Leaba is measc na naomh go raibh aige.

-------------------------------------------

de Róiste (Léim an Bhradáin, Co. Chill Dara) 11 Nollaig 2020, tar éis tinnis fhada, Breandán, Méala mór a bhás dá bhean Máire (Ní Mhaolaidhe), dá iníonacha Muireann agus Caitríona, dá ghar-iníonacha Róisín agus Éadaoin, do pháirtithe a iníonacha Emmett agus Colm, dá dhearthár Paddy Roche (Mullach Íde) agus a chlann seisean, agus do chlann a dheirféar Áine (nach maireann) (Bré), agus do ghaolta is cairde eile.

Leaba i measc na naomh go raibh aige.

Mar gheall ar shrianta Covid, is don teaghlach amháin a bhéas an tsochraid. Is féidir Aifreann na sochraide a fheiceáil trín nasc seo a leanas: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Más mian le daoine a gcomhbhrón a chur in iúl, is féidir teachtaireacht a fhágáil ar “Condolences” thíos. Iarrtar ar dhaoineganbláthanna a sheoladhachsíntiús a thabhairt do ChumannNaomhUinsean de Pól, Léim an Bhradáin.

The death has occurred of John Fullam

Main Street & 9 Woodview, Rathangan, Kildare

John Fullam (Publican),Main Street and 9 Woodview, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, December 12th 2020. Peacefully after a short illness, bravely fought at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Maureen and his sisters Louise and Caroline. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, his Wife Maireád and his children Paul, Clare, Kate and Jack, his sons in law Colm and James, daughters in law Candela & Vini and his adored grandchildren Jack and Rose, his sisters, Bernadette and Ann, and brothers Michael & Larry, his mother in law Rosie, sisters and brothers in law and his many nieces and nephews and much loved wide circle of friends and customers over the years.

May He Rest In Peace.

With regret a private family funeral will take place in line with Government and HSE guidelines. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating John's life with friends and extended family.

John's funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday 15th December at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Special thanks to the staff of the Beacon Hospital for their kindness.

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence book below.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.



he death has occurred of Philomena (Phyl) McCormack

Ottomy Drive, Clane, Kildare

McCormack, Philomena (Phyl), Ottomy Drive and late of Ballinagappa Road, Clane, Co. Kildare, December 12th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving sisters Esther & AnneMarie, brothers Christo, Pauric, Peadar & Con, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and her beloved pet Dash.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of John Patrick (J.P.) Murtagh

Greenfield Drive, Maynooth, Kildare / Bohola, Mayo

The death has occurred peacefully of John Patrick (J.P.) Murtagh, Greenfield Drive, Maynooth and formerly of Bohola, Co. Mayo, at his brother Thomas' residence in Violet Hill Drive, Glasnevin, Dublin 11. Deeply regretted by his brothers Micheal, Thomas and Denis, sisters-in-law Angela, Dympna and Ailish, nieces and nephews Adam, Shauna, Jason, Emma, Clíodhna, Macy and Dylan and Shauna's mother, Rosemary, uncle Tom and aunt Lizzie, cousins, neighbours and friends; especially his colleagues in the Men's Shed, Maynooth.

Rest In Peace

Due to the current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place.

A message of condolence may be left for the family in the Condolence Section below this notice.

No flowers please but any contribution will be deeply appreciated by St. Francis Hospice, Raheny/ Blanchardstown, whose exceptional care was most cherished.

May J.P. Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Patricia Flood (née Nolan)

Church View Estate, Suncroft, Kildare

Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Michael (Mick) Flood. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Patricia and Michelle, sons Michael and Noel, grandchildren Jason, Kieran and Sophie, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Fiona, sisters Breda and Sarah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patricia Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St Brigids Church, Suncroft for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

The death has occurred of Dolores Cushen (née Burke)

Drumcondra, Dublin / Kildare Town, Kildare

Cushen (née Burke) Dolores (late of Kildare Town and Bantry Road, Dublin) – December 10th, 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Sadly and deeply missed by her devoted husband Tommy, her loving children Arlene and Luke and their partners, sisters Noëleen and Anita, brother Anthony, brother-in-law Pat and family and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Reunited with her beloved daughters Aisling and Petra, may her gentle soul rest in peace.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but owing to current restrictions, cannot, may leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Dolores’ Funeral Mass may be viewed on Monday morning at 10 o’clock via https://www.churchservices.tv/drumcondra



The death has occurred of Matt O'Neill

Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Kildare

Matt O'Neill, Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. December 11th 2020, at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his son Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife May, daughters Mary, Jennifer and Susan, sons Matt, Brian, Fergus and Stephen, daughter-in-law Karen, brothers-in-law, sisters Rosie, Moll, Anne, Lilly, Josie and Mag, grandchildren, great-grandchildren nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2 o'clock on Saturday with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St.Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place restricted to 25 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Matt's family at the bottom of the page The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.