Well-known Kildare publican passes away

Well known publican John Fullam has passed away.

Mr Fullam, who ran Fullam's bar on the Main Street of Rathangan, passed away on Saturday last after a short illness.



He is being mourned by his immediate and extended family as well as a wide circle of friends and customers accumulated over the years.

Mr Fullam was strongly involved in the local community and was chairman of the local Tidy Towns committee.

In 2018, Fullam's shop sold the winning scratch card that delivered almost €100,000 to a customer on RTE gameshow Winning Streak.

Jennie O’Rourke from Rathangan won €98,000 including a holiday to Iceland.

John and Mairead travelled to the RTE Studios in Dublin for the occasion.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Maireád and his children Paul, Clare, Kate and Jack.He is also being mourned by his sons-in-law Colm and James, daughters-in-law Candela and Vini and his adored grandchildren Jack and Rose.

Also grieving Mr Fullam's loss are his sisters Bernadette and Ann and brothers Michael and Larry and his mother in law Rosie.

A large extended family including sisters and brothers in law, nieces and nephews.

Mr Fullam's funeral Mass will be held on tomorrow (Tuesday 15th December) at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption and St Patrick, Rathangan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

The family has said that friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

The family extended a special thanks to the staff of the Beacon Hospital for their kindness.

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence book.

The family have requested family flowers only and donations if desired can be made to the Irish Cancer Society.