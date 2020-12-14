Handbag snatched from car outside home near Kildare town

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a vehicle which occurred in Newtown Cross, Co Kildare on Saturday last.

The incident happened at approximately 7.30pm.

Gardaí believe a handbag was taken as a result of the incident.

A Garda spokesperson said: "No arrests have been made.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have dash-cam footage to contact them in Kildare Town station on 045 527730.