Accident plans for incident at Clane bridge questioned at Kildare County Council meeting

Kildare County Council has standard call out procedures for any major traffic incident at Alexandra Bridge, a public meeting has been told.

At the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on December 4, Cllr Aidan Farrelly asked the council to update the members on what plans it has in place to deal with any potential major traffic incident at Alexandra Bridge, Clane “given the likely increase in traffic volumes when the Sallins-Bypass opens?”

Members were told that the council “has standard call out procedures for any incidents which may include provision of traffic detour around the incident site in consultation with the Emergency Services.”

Cllr Farrelly said there was not a lot of detail in the report. “There will be an incident at the bridge when the bypass opens,” he told the meeting.

Cllr Farrelly said the Sallins bypass will see changes in traffic in the area with Bodenstown, Straffan and Firmount Cross getting more traffic.

District engineer, Shane Aylward, said there was a standard procedure and a list of organisations which can be called on. “It is the same for any road,” he said.

He also said the council has prepared detour plans.

Engineer, John McGowan, said they did not know if there will be an increase in traffic when the bypass opens and increased traffic did not necessarily mean that there would be more accidents. “We will monitor it,” he said.