Maynooth University gets funding for Covid 19 liver research

Research being undertaken by Maynooth University that aims to understand why people with liver disease are more at risk of dying from COVID-19, is getting money as part of the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) led COVID-19 Research and Innovation Programme.

The project, titled ‘DELAY-COVID: Dysregulated innatE immunity in Liver disease amplifies the severity of COVID-19’, is getting €281,141 in SFI funding and £25,000 from the Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland.

More than 40,000 people in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have liver disease, meaning that they have low levels of blood components that may stop SARS-CoV-2 infection.

They also are less able to control inflammation. If they get infected with SARS-CoV-2 they are more likely to die however it is unknown why this is the case.

Science Foundation Ireland is funding a new study to find out whether it is the changes in blood components or the inability to control inflammation that makes people with liver disease more ill with COVID-19.

The study, run by Maynooth University, Queen’s University Belfast, and St Vincent’s University Hospital, will investigate how blood samples from people with liver disease respond to the COVID-19 virus in the lab. The researchers will find out if their blood is less able to stop SARS-CoV-2 from making copies of itself, and if it promotes the excessive inflammation that can cause damage in severe COVID-19.

The findings will help to design strategies for identifying patients who are at greater risk from COVID-19 and identify what treatments for COVID-19 are likely to work best in people at high risk due to liver disease.

The research is being led by Dr Mark Robinson of the Department of Biology and the Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research at Maynooth University and Dr Connor Bamford of Queen’s University Belfast, in collaboration with Mr Tom Gallagher of St Vincent’s University Hospital.

A total of 39 projects are being awarded funding under the €10.5 SFI led Covid-19 Research and Innovation Programme.

The Maynooth University-led project is one of nine research projects being undertaken as part of a collaborative all-Ireland research partnership supported by an additional £1.29 million from the Department for the Economy and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland.

Minister for Further Education, Simon Harris, said that supporting our expert researchers in our higher education institutions will help us to safely reopen our society.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, said: “Research has been a key part of our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to rely on research in the months ahead. This year, we have not just experienced a pandemic, we have also seen an infodemic. There has been an overload of often unreliable information. We have seen examples of this in relation to the use of vaccines and on unproven medicines. As we plan to introduce a COVID-19 vaccination programme, it is essential that we tackle things like misinformation. Many of these research projects will provide evidence to help us do that. I look forward to using the findings from this research for the benefit of Irish people, the health system and society.”