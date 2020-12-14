Firm hired to carry out plan for events to mark anniversary of St Brigid's death

A company with experience in major projects has been chosen to carry out a ‘business plan’ for the anniversary of St Brigid's death in 2023.

Preparations are already underway for BRIGID1500, the 1,500th or Sesquimillennial celebration.

Organisers believe events to honour the local patron saint will focus not only on Kildare town but on the county as a whole and that the event will be promoted nationally and internationally.

Tipperary-based Abarta Heritage have now been award the successful tender for a Heritage Audit, Cultural Strategy and Business Plan for BRIGID1500.

Abarta Heritage are an award-winning company which said it is passionate about empowering communities and helping to tell Ireland’s story to visitors.

A spokesperson said: “We are a team of experienced archaeologists, copywriters, historians and researchers, and we can guarantee that the project will be delivered to the highest standards, community focused and inspiring.

“We have successfully completed very similar heritage tourism assessment projects.”

Executive Librarian Mario Corrigan said talks are due to take place on the anniversary between the Co Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee and groups such as Kildare Town Heritage Centre, Solas Bhríde, Kildare Select Vestry and Kildare Cathedral and Into Kildare.

In 2018, Abarta completed the Audit of Columban Heritage on behalf of Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council in advance of commemorations planned to celebrate the anniversary of his birth in 2021.

So far in 2020, the company has completed the Conservation Management Plan, Research Strategy and Interpretation Strategy for the Woodstown Viking Site, a national monument in County Waterford (on behalf of Waterford City & County Council and others).