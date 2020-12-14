Large group of Kildare workers stop pandemic employment payment

Over 1,700 people in Kildare closed their Pandemic Unemployment Pup (PUP) claim in the past week, new figures from the Department of Social Protection show.

Overall 45,997 people closed their PUP claim, with 40,075 of these people saying that they were doing so because they are returning to work.

These people, who will receive their final payment tomorrow, Tuesday, December 15, are included in the 306,200 recipients reported today.

The Department said it is expected that more people will return to work in the coming week.

The top sectors from which employees closed their PUP to return to work are Accommodation and Food Service Activities (17,478), hairdressers and beauty salons (6,858) and Wholesale and Retail Trade (6,693).

Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims (10,295), followed by Cork (5,037), Galway (2,395), Kildare (1,752) and Limerick (1,741).

This week, the largest cohort of people who closed their claims to return to work is in the < 25 age group (12,014) followed by the 25-34 age group (9,323) and those aged 35-44 (8,947).

Nationally, this week, the Department has issued weekly payments valued at €89.96 million, down from €102.67 million last week, to 306,220 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents a decrease of 42,036 on the 348,256 people paid last week.

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (88,659) followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (45,197) and Administrative and Support Service Activities (28,705).

These figures are in addition to the 194,058 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of November.