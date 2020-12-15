ALERT: Gardaí warn about "serious danger" of new social media prank on roads

An Garda Síochána have issued a warning over a worrying new social media trend circulating online called ‘ghosting’.

This ongoing trend challenges persons to lie on a roadway with a sheet placed over them in an attempt to stop oncoming traffic.

The reaction of the driver in so-called "ghosting" incidents is filmed and uploaded to social media networks.

In such an incident in the south of the country last week, a teenage girl was injured by a vehicle and was hospitalised.

"This activity is extremely irresponsible and poses a serious danger to those taking part and motorists," gardai said.

An Garda Síochána are urging people not to engage in this social media trend.

"Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents to educate their children on the dangers of participating in such activity and highlight the importance to being seen while using Irish roads."

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí attended an incident in the southern region in recent days where a youth received a number of minor injuries while participating in this activity.

"Emergency services escorted the youth to hospital where she is being treated for injuries sustained to her back, torso and ankle. She was admitted to hospital for a number of days.

"An Garda Síochána are urging people not to engage in this social media trend.

"Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents to educate their children on the dangers of participating in such activity and to highlight the importance of being seen while using Irish roads."