Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, December 15

The death has occurred of Laurentina Fowler (née Branagan)

Maynooth, Kildare



Fowler, Laurentina, (nee Branagan), Peacefully at Mullingar Hospital following a short illness. Very sadly missed by her loving mother Joan, sisters Barbara, Veronica, Jacinta and Joanna, brothers Stephen and Ronan, her beloved son Ian, grandchildren, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current government restrictions regarding Covid 19 a private family funeral will take place. Those wishing to send their condolences may do so in the section below. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Marie Keating Foundation at www.mariekeating.ie

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phyl) McCormack

Ottomy Drive, Clane, Kildare



McCormack, Philomena (Phyl), Ottomy Drive and late of Ballinagappa Road, Clane, Co. Kildare, December 12th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving sisters Esther & AnneMarie, brothers Christo, Pauric, Peadar & Con, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and her beloved pet Dash.

Rest In Peace

Due to current Government restrictions, a private family Funeral will be held. Those wishing to send their condolences to the family may do so in the section below. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Service but cannot may view a live stream on Wednesday at 10.30am at www.claneparish.com

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital at www.naashospital.ie

Philomena's funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday morning at 10am to pass by her residence in Ottomy Drive, before she arrives in Clane Church. Those who would like to line the route as a mark of respect can do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.



The death has occurred of Oran Deegan

St. Raphael`s Manor, Celbridge, Kildare



Deegan, Oran, St. Raphael's Manor, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, December 12th 2020, tragically, at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Paula, father Damien, brothers Sasha and Rhoshan, baby sister Ruby, grandparents Mary and Willie Deegan, uncle Alan, auntie Karen, all the McCabe family, cousin, relatives and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Oran. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Oran's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by gong to www.celstra.ie

Oran's Funeral Cortège will be leaving his residence on Thursday morning at 10:30am approx. Those who would like to line the route as he makes his way to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.



The death has occurred of Jack Doran

Staffordstown Stud, Dunboyne, Meath / Clane, Kildare



Doran, Jack, Staffordstown Stud, Dunboyne, Co. Meath and late of St. Brigid's Terrace, Clane, Co. Kildare, December 14th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Liz, mother Sheila, sisters Catherine and Sharon, brothers Val, Paul, Brian and David, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Jack. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Jack's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 10:30am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/.

Jack's Funeral Cortège will be leaving St. Brigid's Terrace, Clane on Thursday morning at 10:15am approx. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

