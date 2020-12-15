Aunt and niece supporting three charities by cutting their hair

Martina France and her niece Sophie (11) are fundraising for Laura Lynn Children's Hospice by cutting their hair and they donated their hair to the Rapunzel Foundation and the Little Princess Trust.

Martina said: "We were due to get our hair cut on the last Friday of October but were unable to as we went to Level 5 lockdown on the Wednesday.

"So we eventually got it cut by the lovely ladies in Talking Heads hairdressers in Kilmeague.

"Sophie cut 12 inches of her hair for the Little Princess Trust and I cut 18 inches of mine for the Rapunzel Foundation."

You can still donate here.