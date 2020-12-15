Famous artist presents portrait to singer Christy Moore

An acclaimed portrait artist was able to present his portrait of singer Christy Moore for the first time in recent days.

Belfast based Colin Davidson met with the Newbridge native in Dublin.

Davidson said: "Just in the nick of time, I was able to show Christy Moore his portrait for the first time in person, before the RHA Annual Exhibition 2020 closed. Thank you RHA!"

In recent years, Davidson has specialised on painting grand scale portraits, which have won widespread recognition and many international awards.

As well as numerous commissions, Davidson’s portrait sitters have included Brad Pitt, Ed Sheeran, Liam Neeson, Brian Friel, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Christy Moore, Dame Mary Peters, Gary Lightbody, Marketa Irglova, Glen Hansard, Mark Knopfler and Seamus Heaney.

His work is held in many public and corporate collections worldwide, including Queen’s University Belfast, the Ulster Museum (Belfast), Standard Life (London), the National Gallery of Ireland (Dublin), the Standard Chartered Bank of Asia, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery (Washington DC) and the National Portrait Gallery, (London).

Davidson’s recent exhibition of portrait paintings, entitled ‘Silent Testimony’, reveals the stories of eighteen people who are connected by their individual experiences of loss through the Troubles - a turbulent 30-year period in Northern Ireland from the late 1960s onwards.

In December 2015 he was commissioned by TIME Magazine to paint the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for the cover for its ‘Person of the Year’ issue.

In 2016, Davidson was invited to paint an official portrait of HM Queen Elizabeth II, which was unveiled later that year by The Queen in London.

In 2019 his official portrait of President Bill Clinton was unveiled by the Past President in New York and in 2020 his portrait of Irish President Michael D Higgins was unveiled in Dublin.

See http://www.colindavidson.com/