There are four patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital as overcrowding worsens across the country today

There are four patients awaiting treatment on trolleys at Naas General Hospital having been admitted through the accident and emergency departments.

The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is St James’s Hospital, where 11 patients are on trolleys.

However the most overcrowded facilities in the country are University Hospital Limerick where there are 59 patients awaiting treatment followed by Cork University Hospital and Mayo University Hospital where there are 38 and 36 people on trolleys respectively.

Read more County Kildare news

Meanwhile the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has criticised a gradual rise in

Overcrowding levels nationwide.

According to general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha there are 316 people are waiting without hospital beds across the country today. This is the highest figure since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The union has warned that overcrowding poses a Covid-19 cross-infection risk for patients and staff alike.

Earlier this week the union reported that nurses made up 20% of all covid cases among healthcare worker cases in the most recent week for which figures are available (29 Nov – 5 Dec), and 3% of all new coronavirus cases for that week.