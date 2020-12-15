Yellow weather warning issued for Kildare tonight and tomorrow

Kildare is one of a number of counties for which Met Eireann has today issued a Yellow weather warning.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days as Met Eireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Kildare, Carlow, Meath, Offaly, Clare, Dublin, Kerry,, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

It will be very windy tonight (Tuesday night) and on Wednesday morning.

Strong and gusty southeast winds, veering southwest will gust up to 100km/h.

Due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the elevated risk of coastal flooding.

Met Eireann has issued an Orange Wind weather warning for Cork from 9.00pm Tuesday to 9.00am Wednesday.

Due to high seas and strong onshore winds, there is the risk of coastal flooding tonight (Tuesday night) and on Wednesday.

Gale force southeast winds, veering southwest gusting 90 to 110km/h generally, higher in exposed areas.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

