Kildare County Council paid out over €25 million in restart grants in 2020

Kildare County Council has paid out over 3,000 restart grants to the value of €25m and over 4,000 rate payers have received a nine month COVID waiver on their rates for 2020 with a value of €22m, the council has said.

It also said that a helpline it helped set up has received 1,491 requests and provided over 1,100 collection/delivery/transport services.

At the end of March it established a Community Call Forum with stakeholders from across the public, community and voluntary sectors and the charity ALONE.

It provided a helpline to coordinate a response to those in need of social or practical support because of their circumstances during the pandemic.

This has included the delivery of food, groceries and medicines and other services to those who have needed them. “We have also provided support for those experiencing isolation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March, the helpline has received 1,491 requests and we’ve provided over 1,100 collection/delivery/transport services. “Our helpline remains open to those who need help, those who know someone who needs help, or those who want to volunteer and provide help.”

The Community Call Helpline can be contacted at: 1800 300 174.

It said that in tourism the focus for early 2021 will be on the domestic tourist. Local tourism will also be important during the first part of 2021. Work is ongoing on the Royal Canal and Grand Canal Greenways and the Barrow Blueway – these amenities are a huge asset to the county and will attract domestic and international visitors, when it is safe to do so.

In addition, Kildare Failte, Kildare County Council and Failte Ireland are working together, with the equine industry, on a destination development plan for the “Thoroughbred County”. It said the vision is to develop the world’s best collective thoroughbred visitor experience. In order to support this vision Kildare County Council, in partnership with the Department of Defence are also in the process of creating a masterplan for the Curragh Plains.

Through the council’s Local Enterprise office, over 550 trading online vouchers and more than 700 business continuity vouchers have been provided.

A further 92 businesses were funded to improve their shopfronts.

The council said it is the first local authority in the country to have funded and developed a shared ecommerce website for Kildare business to support the move to online sales.

The website highlights the offerings of over 300 Kildare businesses, and can be accessed at www.shopcountykildare.ie

Kildare County Council Christmas arrangements and contact details can be found at http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/PressReleasesAdverts/ChristmasandNewYearArrangements2020.html.

In its statement, Cllr. Mark Stafford, Cathaoirleach, Kildare County Council and Chief Executive, Peter Carey, thanked all those involved with the various initiatives above and wished everyone a safe and Happy Christmas.