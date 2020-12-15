Kildare community groups get €125k funding from RTE Does Comic Relief

Kildare community and voluntary groups are receiving over €125,000 in funding from money raised during RTÉ Does Comic Relief in a major round of grants to support under-pressure lifeline services.

The money is being distributed through The Community Foundation for Ireland which has provided over €60 million to communities during the past 20-years.

Projects supported range from well-being of children, family resource centres and cancer care as well as other support for people living in violent homes. In total services in Kildare will be receiving twelve grants.

Announcing the grants Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said:

“Today we recognise the groups who have provided protection, support and in many cases a lifeline to people throughout Kildare during 2020. The money is the result of the huge generosity of TV viewers, private and corporate donations as well as match funding from Government.

All elements of this partnership came together to make this a truly unique event in a time like none of us have had to face before.

The grants will be used by communities in Kildare to ensure that over-stretched services can continue through newly purchased technology, both hardware and software and supports to ensure their vital work can be carried out safely. Some projects have been fortunate enough to receive grants for differing areas of their work.”

Deirdre O'Kane, Steering Group, Comic Relief in Ireland, added "It's wonderful to be at the point whereby the funds raised will now have a tangible positive impact on communities, groups and charities across the country. It's been an incredibly tough year for so many and we hope that these funds will now help to ease some of the burden."

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien in welcoming the funding said “the grants allocated through RTE Does Comic Relief have been made possible through the generosity of viewers, and donors, which the Government has also strongly supported. I congratulate the Community Foundation for their immense efforts in administering the funds. The range of organisations and people being supported is vital to assisting communities during these unprecedented times”.

LIST OF KILDARE GRANTS (some groups may be receiving more than one amount if they applied in different categories)

Barretstown County Kildare €21,796.00

Older Voices Kildare County Kildare €3,000.00

Teach Tearmainn Women's Refuge County Kildare €5,000.00

Community Cancer Caregivers County Kildare €3,000.00

Dara Community Living County Kildare €10,000.00

The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation County Kildare €35,000.00

ARAS (Kildare and West Wicklow Community Addiction Team) County Kildare €4,693.74

Camphill Communities of Ireland County Kildare €30,000.00

Leixlip Youth Premises Group Ltd County Kildare €2,437.50

S.O.F.T. Ireland County Kildare €3,000.00

