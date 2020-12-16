Gardai and family members concerned about missing man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Oisín Hennessy, 29 years, who is missing from his home in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 since yesterday.

Oisín left home on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1.30p.m. He is described at being 6' 3" in height, with brown hair and of slim build.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Oisín's wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Rathfarnham on 01 666 6500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.