Job hunting? Housekeeper required in Naas area

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

JOBS ALERT: Production Operatives roles in Carrickmacross

A Part-Time House Keeper is required in the Naas Area.

The role will involve 15-20 hours per week.

Candidate must have their own transport.

For inquiries, contact:  Tel 087 2358556