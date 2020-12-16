Call for safety measures at narrow railway bridge in Newbridge

Councillor Noel Heavey called on the Council to put forward options to improve safety on Morristown Bridge in Newbridge.

The issue was discussed at the local municipal district meeting held in Naas today.

Cllr Heavey referred to the "heavy level of commuter traffic over the narrow bridge" and claimed that commuters had safety concerns.

The Council said it will undertake a traffic count at Morristown Bridge to determine the level of traffic and HGVs using the bridge.

A statement added: "A source of funding will have to be identified to undertake any design works/construction works as significant capital funding will be required for possible land acquisition, road realignment works, relocation of utility services etc.

"In addition, agreement with Iarnród Éireann would be required to undertake any works on the bridge and ramps."

Cllr Heavey called for the traffic study to be done on a typical working day and to cover morning traffic including wide vans and HGVs as he claimed these vehicles were causing issues for other motorists.



Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer, who supported the motion, said she had received representations from people who said that wing mirrors had been clipped due to the narrow width of the bridge.