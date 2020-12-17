Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather for Ireland for today, Thursday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunny spells with isolated showers in the morning, However, cloud will increase from the southwest with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending from the Atlantic by afternoon. Afternoon highs of 7 to 11 degrees, but becoming milder through the evening in moderate to fresh, southerly winds.

Rain will clear the northeast early in the night. However, it will remain mostly cloudy with a further spell of heavy rain moving in from the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

The weather for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a relatively mild and wet start to the day as rain crosses the country eastwards, clearing to showers and sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Blustery showers heaviest and most frequent along Atlantic coasts in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds on Friday night. Remaining drier in the east with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.

The weather for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for there to be sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent and heaviest in the west. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate south to southwest winds.

On Sunday, many areas will have a dry day with sunny spells, although there will be further scattered showers in the west and northwest. The national weather forecaster said it will be cool with afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

"Early Sunday night there will be mostly dry and clear conditions, with showers in the northwest. Cloud will quickly increase though, and rain will move into the southwest, extending across the country overnight with some heavy falls likely in the west and south. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees early in the night, with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds developing," it said.