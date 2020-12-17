Naas store worker named Spar manager of the year

Briege O’Kane, store manager of Spar Top Oil Newhall, Naas, has been named (Large C store) manager of the year at the recent annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

The National Grocery Management Awards recognises and honours management excellence. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the awards were held remotely this year. There was tremendous excitement locally when Briege’s award was announced.

Colin Donnelly, Sales Director, Spar said, “I want to heartily congratulate Briege on winning this prestigious award. This recognition is a tremendous acknowledgement of Briege’s ongoing excellence as manager of what is a tremendous team at SPAR Newhall. Briege is hugely deserving of this accolade.”

The ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards are now in their 15th year and are the long-standing benchmark for those in management in the retail industry.