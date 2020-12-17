VIDEO: Kildare's "Paddy Christmas" is one of Ireland's local heroes

Great grandfather Paddy Price (89) has been bringing joy to the village of Prosperous since 1965 with his delightful Christmas lights display in his garden.

Check out the video:

His lights, mostly handmade, are beautiful but perhaps the most enchanting of all is Paddy himself. Funny, engaging and full of chat, Paddy’s Christmas lights bring so much joy but his radiant smile, brilliant positivity and beautiful character could literally light up the world. They call him “Paddy Christmas.”

Paddy's quietly spoken and gentle demeanor belies his powerful strength and razor-sharp mind. People travel from far and wide to see the lights but this year with all the challenges and restrictions of Covid-19, Paddy almost had to break his tradition of over 55 years. But, Paddy adapted and made his garden a show that can be viewed safely from a distance.

Irish light bulb company, Solus are very proud to shine a spotlight on local heroes and Paddy is part of a series of stories highlighting ordinary people that do extraordinary things. We hear so much about celebrities and the elite or about non-profits but this is all about normal, everyday people choosing to make their lives and the world around them a better place.

Back in 1965, there were not too many outdoor lighting displays for Christmas. Perhaps Paddy is somewhat of a trendsetter. Nowadays, every county in Ireland sparkles with Christmas lights that get more spectacular every year. Paddy prefers to make his own displays in his tool shed and has spent hours over the years happily welding odd bits of leftover metal and making beautiful stars, angels and structures of all shapes and sizes.

