Man spat on partner's car in front of children

A woman whose partner spat on her car in the presence of their two young daughters sought an protection order at Naas District Court on December 3.

The woman said she lives in the same house as her ex-partner.

She said he has threatened to go after her house and has also used vulgar language towards her and threatened her.

Read more County Kildare news

“I’m scared of what he will do; if I say the wrong word he will get aggressive,'' she told Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Judge Zaidan said that while he had no doubt her current set of circumstances are poisonous and that there are issues, there has to be high risk “of life or death” for a protection order to be granted.

He said he did not disbelieve the woman, but added her partner is not present.

He advised the woman she can seek a safety order and there would be further court hearing, following such an application.