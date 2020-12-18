€16m housing development approved for Kildare town

Planning permission has been granted for a housing development worth an estimated €16m in Kildare town.

Kildare County Council approved the proposed project by Dublin-based Kelland Homes Limited for the construction of 74 dwellings.

The properties will be include 45 2-storey, 3-bed semi-detached and terraced houses and 22 2-storey 4-bed semi-detached houses.

The total floor area is over 9,000 square metres, according to the Construction Information Services database.

Access to the development will be from Rathbride Road via existing entrance.

Also planned is parking for 148 vehicles, open spaces, landscaping and drainage.

The entire site will measure 3.11 hectares.

Planning permission was originally lodged in February last.



