WATCH: How to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen from your car
Growing spate of thefts
Sergeant Graham Kavanagh
Watch Sergeant Graham Kavanagh give advice to members of the public on catalytic converter theft prevention. There has been a growing spate of thefts of these parts from cars.
Advice to members of the public on 'Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention' from Sergeant Graham Kavanagh, Crime Prevention Officer Laois/Offaly pic.twitter.com/94p9L8oLJO— Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 17, 2020
