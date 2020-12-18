WATCH: How to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen from your car

Growing spate of thefts

Sergeant Graham Kavanagh

Watch Sergeant Graham Kavanagh give advice to members of the public on catalytic converter theft prevention. There has been a growing spate of thefts of these parts from cars. 