KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closures at Junction 10 Naas

Kildare County Council has announced there will be temporary lane closures at Junction 10 (Naas South) for Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 December.

"Between the hours of 9am and 5pm only, the M7 Junction 10 westbound off-slip will be reduced to a single lane. The roundabout and all approaches at the top of the M7 Junction 10 westbound off-slip on the R445 will also be reduced to a single lane.These temporary arrangements are necessary in order to facilitate essential maintenance works for the M7 Upgrade project," said the local authority.

Kildare County Council apologised for any disruption this may cause.