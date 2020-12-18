Army men raise over €15,000 for Curragh Family Resource Centre

Regimental Sergeant Majors Neil Mathews and Tom Mahon from the Defence Forces Training Centre at the Curragh undertook a huge fundraising effort for Curragh Family Resource Centre’s Christmas Appeal.

"Neil walked 510 km and Tom cycled 1510 km which totaled 2020 to represent the year we are in. They finished their walk/cycle on December 10 at 4pm outside our centre, battling all the elements the weather threw at them," said centre manager, Angela Morrissey.

"To date their fundraising efforts have totaled €15,150, with still some monies due to come in. Donations were received from corporate bodies as well as donations from serving members and veterans of the Defence Forces Training Centre. Brigadier General David Dignam presented the cheque on behalf of the Defence Forces Training Centre to the Curragh Family Resource Centre."