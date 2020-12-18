Garda allegedly lost fingernail in struggle with Naas man being searched

A garda lost a fingernail during a struggle with a man who was being searched, it was claimed at Naas District Court on December 16.

Adrian Peters, 25, whose address was given as 228 Aylmer Park, Monread Road, Naas, faces an allegation of assaulting Gda Lauren Molton on December 12 at Wolfe Tone Street, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that the incident happened when an attempt was made to search the defendant and a struggle ensued.

The case was adjourned to March 24 next.