Restaurants urge families to support local businesses and to turn up for bookings

People dining out for Christmas have been encouraged to support their local restaurants as Kildare owners have warned that Covid-19 rules have led to a rise in ‘no-shows’ which are damaging business.

Bosses said that customers who don’t turn up have a big financial impact on tills, the kitchen and staffing.

With ‘wet pubs’ closed, families and groups of friends are expected to spend hundreds of thousands of euro on festive socialising over the next ten days.

Some restaurants have been forced to charge small deposits to discourage ‘no-shows’.

Barry Flanagan of Lock 13 in Sallins said he sometimes has to turn away ‘walk-in’ customers if tables are booked. He said: “If customers don’t turn up, it impacts on the till, food supplies and staffing levels.”

Mr Flanagan said: “We’ve completely lost Christmas parties as well as general drinks-only business — so we’re trying our best to keep as many tables as possible occupied these days.

“We’ve had cases where we double-check with phone numbers on the morning of the booking and people still insist they are coming and then they don’t turn up.”

Mr Flanagan said he’s undecided whether or not to charge a deposit on credit cards to discourage no-shows.

He explained: “I’m trying to resist putting any charge on cards as I don’t think it’s fair on somebody has hasn’t even set foot in our doors.”

The businessman also said that if tables are booked, they may have to turn away walk-in customers, only to see some bookings cancelled and tables lie empty.

Mr Flanagan said that regulars have become more important to his business during lockdown periods when he maintained a Click & Collect service.

He added: “We really appreciate the support and loyalty of our regular customers because we really depended on them during the long weeks of the lockdowns.”

The owner of Judge Roy Beans and Edward Harrigan & Sons in Newbridge said no-shows haven’t been as big an issue in recent weeks.

Vivian Carroll said: “I think people have got used to the new way of going out and are planning in advance and booking because they know that is the only way they will be guaranteed space in a restaurant.”

“I also have a lot of regulars and there is a mutual respect there. But I know it’s a problem for other restaurants though.”

Celbridge restaurateur, David Rubino, of Michaelangelo’s, said they have had seven “no shows” since they opened for sit down business last Friday.

He said that at some stage in the future they may have to charge for bookings. “I would not like to have to do it. I have a lot of regular customers. There is trust there. It would be different if 18 people did not show up.”

Before Covid there was seating for 60 people but due to the requirement for social distancing the maximum is 35 people.

Elsewhere, a Naas restaurant appealed to the public to let it know about cancellations after almost 50 people failed to turn up for bookings over last Thursday and Friday nights.

Las Radas Wine and Tapas Bar said: “We have been closed for 24 weeks of 2020. We have to organise staff and prepare food. We are a family business. A little help in letting us know in time would be grateful.”









