Gardai seek information on missing Clonee girl

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 16 year old Guiliana Secrieru, who is missing from her home in the Clonee area of Dublin.



Guliana was last seen at approximately 10pm on the 19th December 2020 in Clonee.

Guliana is described as being approximately 5’3" in height with a slim build and brown hair which has a red and black split down the middle.



When last seen, she was wearing a blue and white coat.



Guliana is known to frequent the areas of Dunboyne, Clonee and Ongar.

Anyone with any information on Guliana’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.