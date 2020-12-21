Large number of submissions on Celbridge apartment plan

A large number of objections have been sent to Kildare County Council over plans to build apartments just off Main Street in Celbridge.

On November 13, NL Dublin Estate Property Holdings Limited, applied to build thirteen dwellings at Main Street, Donaghcumper.

The proposals included the demolition of an existing building and a three storey block facing Celbridge’s Main Street.

Submissions were due to reach the council, by December 17.

In her submission, Cllr Vanessa Liston, said documents were not provided for inspection for two weeks into the period of the comment.

Fifteen submissions were made including from individuals and organisations, including the Irish Georgian Society, Celbridge Community Council, Celbridge Tidy Towns and the Celbridge Tourism and Heritage group.

Issues for the council planners, and, most likely, Bord Pleanala, to consider, will be the height of the structure in a historical area of the town; potential flooding; the policy of keeping the land along the River Liffey relatively free; parking; a previous planning refusal by Bord Pleanala on the site and the proposed changes to Main Street buildings.

The Irish Georgian Society has objected as have others.

Among the protected structures involved are Kildrought House, the Finey House, once occupied by the first Arthur Guinness’s father, Richard and The Laurels.

Former Kildare County Councillor, Tony McEvoy, said the proposal, if given the go ahead, would be a “desecration” of the Liffey Valley.

A decision is due on January 16.