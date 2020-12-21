Jury acquits man of raping 14-year-old girl in derelict Kildare building

A jury has acquitted a man of raping a 14-year-old girl in a derelict building.



The man (21), who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged 17 when he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted the girl during a game of "Truth Or Dare".



The man had pleaded not guilty before the Central Criminal Court to counts of sexual assault, anal rape and defilement of a child at a derelict site in Co Kildare on May 14, 2016. He has no previous convictions.



The counts of anal rape and defilement were alternative charges relating to the same incident.



On the fifth day of the trial, the jury returned verdicts of not guilty on all three counts. The verdicts were by majority in the case of the counts of sexual assault and anal rape and unanimous in the case of the count of defilement.



During the trial, the now 18-year-old complainant gave evidence that she had gone to a derelict site with the accused and played a game of truth or dare.



She said that at that stage she thought that “you only have one word and you keep your word”. She said the accused dared her to touch his penis, which he removed from his clothing, and she did.



The complainant said they continued playing truth or dare and that after enough time passed when she thought he would not ask her anything “weird” again, she picked dare again. She said the accused dared her to let him hug her.



She said that considering what had happened previously she thought this was much better. She said he hugged her from the front and rubbed his penis through his clothes on the general area of her vagina through her clothes.



The complainant said she told him to stop and he did not answer her back. She said she tried to push him off her, but he was physically stronger than her and she got scared and let him do it.



She said she was shaken afterwards and pretended it did not happen. She said they continued playing truth or dare and that she again thought he would not ask her anything “weird” and she picked dare.



The complainant said he dared her to let him hug her from behind. She said that while he was doing this she felt her shirt pull up, then her pants were pulled down and that she felt a sharp pain as the accused put his penis inside her anus.



The complainant said felt “horrendous pain” after the alleged events which was the most amount of pain she had ever had. She said the accused had “a big grin” on his face that she would never forget.



The complainant rejected the suggestion of Dominic McGinn SC, defending, that she had sought the man out, asked him to go to the derelict site and suggested that they do something “more risky or naughty”.



Mr McGinn suggested to her that she was terrified that her father would find out about what happened and that was why she was saying the accused man did things without her consent. She rejected this.



Mr McGinn told the complainant that his client's instruction were that he did not pull down his trousers, he did not ask her to touch his penis and she did not do so. The complainant replied that it did happen.



Mr McGinn put it to the complainant that she suggested his client take down his clothes, that the man hugged her from behind, ejaculated without penetrating her and that this was all done with her agreement. The complainant said that was not true.

While giving evidence during the trial, the complainant said that she knew of the accused man prior to the alleged incident as he went to the same school as her and his younger brother was in her class.



The complainant said she had hung out with the boys once before outside of school. She said that three or four weeks prior to the alleged incident she had shown them around a derelict site.



She said she and her friend invited the accused to hang out. She said her friend went home and she agreed to show the accused the derelict site again on his request.



The complainant said they began playing truth or dare in a building in the derelict site. She said the accused began asking “strange questions” like had she ever given a blowjob or a hand-job and she started feeling “very uncomfortable”.



She said that after the alleged incident, she was in shock and that she “felt like toilet paper”. She said she went to the bathroom in her home and “there was blood everywhere” coming from her posterior.



She said she told her mother the following day and the family went to a garda station.



During cross-examination of the complainant, Mr McGinn asked the complainant why she did not leave the derelict building after she alleges the accused pulled down his trousers and showed her his penis. The complainant said she was shocked.



Mr McGinn agreed that anyone would be shocked, but said that surely the reaction would be to say that enough was enough. The complainant said she has said many times that she was really innocent and had never been in those circumstances.



The jury heard that during an interview with gardaí, the accused initially denied going to the derelict site with the complainant on the date in question. The accused said in interview that the allegations made by the complainant were not true.



The accused left the interview room to go to the bathroom and when he was on his way back he asked if he could talk to the garda sergeant without his father being present. The sergeant explained this was not possible.



The accused's father then spoke to the accused in another language and encouraged his son to tell the truth. After this, the accused said that whatever the complainant says was true.



The period of detention came to an end and the accused was released from custody, but then the accused requested an opportunity to say more and a second interview took place.



In this interview the accused denied knowing the complainant was aged 14 and said he thought she was aged 15 or 16.



The accused said he had hugged the complainant and had taken down his trousers so that his penis was out. The accused denied that his penis entered the complainant at any point.



He said the complainant had asked him to have sex and that she did not say stop at any point during the incident.



A doctor who examined the complainant at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) told the jury that in her professional opinion lacerations found to the complainant's anus were consistent with the account given by the complainant of forced anal penetration.



In his closing speech to the jury, Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, said the accused's position was that no penetration took place. He said a doctor examining the complainant 22 hours after the alleged incident discovered lacerations to her anus which “looked recent”.



He asked the jury whether it was reasonably possible the injury was some sort of coincidence or accident, or would such a finding be “an affront to common sense”. He said the prosecution left that determination in their hands.



In his closing speech to the jury, Mr McGinn asked if it was credible that the girl could be forced into sexual activity by “a young boy” like the accused. He described the accused as being “clearly a very quiet boy” and a “very sheltered boy”.



He asked the jury if they heard this level of evidence against someone they liked and trusted, would they be convinced he did this against her will or would they have reasonable doubt.